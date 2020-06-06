Gilles Pepin
Pepin, Gilles
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gilles Pepin, who died April 17, 2020, will be celebrated Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, 574 Main Street. Burial of ashes will follow in East Cemetery, Morris. Due to current restrictions, those planning on attending the Mass are reminded that masks must be worn in the church and that they should remain in their cars until directed by a funeral home attendant to enter the church.
For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit
www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hickcox Funeral Home Inc
195 Main St
Watertown, CT 06795
(860) 274-8383
