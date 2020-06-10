Gladys (Williams) Dellaghelfa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dellaghelfa, Gladys (Williams)
Gladys (Williams) Dellaghelfa, 95, of Torrington, CT, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late John Dellaghelfa.
Gladys was born April 13, 1925, in Burnsville, NC, the daughter of the late Marion and Addie (Williams) Phillips. A devout Christian, she was honored as the First United Methodist Church Woman of the Year in 2019. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, cooking and quilting. Always willing to help others, Gladys also found great joy in attending luncheons and outings with her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Richardson; two sisters, Laura Cooper and Lucille Hunter both of North Carolina; three grandsons, Joshua, Jeremy and his wife Melissa, John Bredickas, and two great-grandsons, Noah and Jackson Bredickas. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee Williams, Frank Williams and one sister, Lucy.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at St. Peter Cemetery, 236 East Pearl Road, Torrington, CT. Relatives and friends attending graveside services are reminded to social distance and please wear masks.
Memorial contributions in Gladys' memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 21 Fern Drive, Torrington, CT 06790.
Condolences may be sent to Gladys' family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved