Gloria (Pezze) Carr, 91, of Torrington, CT, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick T. Carr, Jr.

Gloria was born November 20, 1927, in Torrington, CT, daughter of the late Domenico and Giovanna (Zucco) Pezze. She was employed by Finast Grocery Store in the meat department and also as a cashier until her retirement. An avid bowler and reader, she enjoyed watching UCONN men's and women's basketball.

She is survived by one son, Frederick (Ricky) T. Carr III, and his wife Karen; one daughter, Noreen Scheithe and her husband Earl; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, to St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 107 East Main St., Torrington, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to V.N.S., 62 Commercial Blvd., Torrington, CT 06790.