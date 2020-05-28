Guillette Ernest
Ernest, Guillette
Ernest J. Guillette, age 81, of Torrington, CT passed away peacefully May 25, 2020. He was born in Morgan, VT to the late Telesphore and Lucia Guillette. Mr. Guillette was a retired carpenter who worked in construction for many years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sylvia (Nolette) Guillette; many siblings including Telesphore Guillette, Cecile Card and Arthur Guillette and his wife Linda, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation funeral services will be private. Interment in Park Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.





Published in Register Citizen on May 28, 2020.
