Kelley, Harold E.

Harold E. Kelley, 82, of Winsted, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March, 2, 2019. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marion L. Kelley, and by his siblings, Richard, Eleanor (Dodge), William and Clifford. Harold was born on February 28, 1937 in Winsted, CT, the son of the late Harold Kelley and Eleanor (Dodge) Kelley. Harold served in the United States Army, active duty and reserves, from 1957 to 1963 at Fort Drum in New York, Fort Dix in New Jersey, and the National Guard Armory in Torrington, Connecticut. Harold had a long career as a machinist with several positions at companies in the local area, including Alcoa Industries, Engineered Wire and Cable, and Sterling Engineering. Harold also worked part-time on the Rebillard Farm for many years, helping with the seasonal farm activities and cultivating a huge vegetable garden. In retirement, Harold worked for Maloney Funeral Home as an usher and attendant. He was a devout, lifelong member of the St. Joseph Parish in Winsted, volunteered many hours over the years for activities at St. Anthony's School, St. Joseph's Church and Boy Scout Troop 17. At an early age, Harold recognized the great needs of a large family, and the difficult time his parents had meeting those needs. So rather than continuing his education, as a young teenager Harold chose to begin earning money to help his family. Seeing to the needs of his family continued to be his highest priority in life. For many years, Harold worked two or three jobs to make sure his loved ones were well cared for. Despite those long work hours, he still found time to help build Pinewood Derby cars and to pursue his favorite pastimes of fishing, hunting, and camping. In his early years he was an excellent roller skater, a skill that proved useful in courting his future wife. In later years, he was also an avid duckpin bowler. Harold loved his many fishing and camping trips with his sons, brothers and friends in New England, New York State and Long Island Sound, and his legendary cross-country adventures to Missouri, South Dakota, Wyoming, South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan with his wife, Marion. Harold was practically a fixture at the annual Riverton Fair, having missed only one fair in over 70 years. For many years, he helped to prepare the Riverton fairgrounds before, and as a ticket seller during the fair. Harold was a devoted son, brother and father, a devout Catholic, and a trusted friend to many. From the time he was a young boy, Harold had a mischievous streak, which continued to make appearances right up to the end. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by family and friends, reminiscing about old times and telling stories that sometimes stretched the truth, just a little bit. Harold is survived by his four sons, Dr. Michael S. Kelley and Dr. Pranoti M. Asher in Annandale, VA, Jonathan S. Kelley and Tana McClanahan in Alberton, MT, Jeffrey S. Kelley in Torrington, CT, and Darryl P. Kelley in Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren Dana Kelley in Portland, OR, Shelby Kelley in Shelton, CT, Tia Quenneville in Spartanburg, SC, USMC SSgt. Darryl Lehman II in Okinawa, Japan and Cullan Kelley in Annandale, VA; great-grandson's Trey Lehman and Mark Lehman in Okinawa, Japan; siblings Austin, Patricia (Cappabianca), Thomas, Joan (Tully), Terrance, Kathleen (Quick), Sharon (Rich), and Dennis, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours at Maloney Funeral Home, 55 Walnut Street, Winsted, CT on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Family and friends may gather at Maloney Funeral Home at 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, or proceed directly to mass services at St. Joseph's Church, Main Street, Winsted, CT at: 11:00 a.m. To leave online condolences, please visit www.maloneyfuneral.comMemorial; donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the : https://alz.org/ct Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary