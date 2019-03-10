Hanks, Harold "Dick" Richard

Harold Richard "Dick" Hanks, 87, formerly of New Hartford, passed away on February 11, 2019 at his home in Pensacola, Florida with family by his side. He was born and raised on a cotton farm in Frisco City, Alabama, graduated from Frisco City High School and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. Following a brief career at sea he attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he received his MBA. He eventually became the head of the accounting department at Torin Corporation in Torrington, CT, but he and his wife Joanne felt the need to do something more exciting. They joined the Peace Corps and along with two of their three sons spent 26 months in Ghana, where Dick worked with the government to teach basic business skills to the local small businessmen. After returning from Africa, Dick was hired at American Bosch in Springfield and the family moved to West Springfield. He retired early from American Bosch, shortly after the company was acquired by UTC, and he and Joanne moved to Pensacola, FL. Dick was predeceased by his wife, Joanne, in 1989 and by his companion, Jeanne Larcher, in 2009. He is survived by his son Steven and his wife Lori of Omaha, Nebraska, his son Roger and his wife Laurie of Grantham, NH, his son Douglas of Hampden, MA, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His ashes were spread in the Gulf of Mexico during a private ceremony. Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary