Ignadis, Harry

WINSTED – Harry Ignadis, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Stavroula "Voula" (Anastasopolous) Ignadis for 30 years. Born October 23, 1957 in Greece; the son of George Ignatiadis and the late Kiriaki (Sarioglou) Ignatiadis. Harry is well known in the community for his generousity and for owning and operating with his wife The Tributary Restaurant in Winsted for 21 years. He had a heart of gold constantly putting people before himself in every way. He enjoyed feeding everyone and was a jokester always trying to make people laugh. Harry was hardworking, outgoing and always well groomed. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and community. In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his cherished children, Kiki Ignatiadis and George Ignatiadis; siblings, Parthena Ignatiadis, Nikoloas Ignatiadis and Mirofora Marmanides; and many extended family. He was predeceased by a baby brother. Friends may call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 7 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 W. Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com. Published in Register Citizen on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary