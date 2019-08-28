|
|
BROCHU, HELEN
TORRINGTON - Helen Eleanor Brochu, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 after a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Brochu. Born August 24, 1929 in Hartford; the daughter of the late Lloyd and Georgina (Shaefer) Lawrence. Helen was retired from Danfield Thread and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary Post #296. She also loved UCONN Women's Basketball. She is survived by her children, Joanne English (Wayne), David Brochu, James Brochu (Carmen), Diane Desrosiers, Nancy Sowell, Joseph Brochu; 9 grandchildren, Autumn Cyr, Elizabeth English, James T. Brochu, Leeah Ubben, Deric Brochu, Karla Desrosiers, Julian Desrosiers, Michael Sowell, Jr., (Heather), and Danielle Brochu; 6 great-grandchildren; and her loving caregiver of many years, Sandy Nelson. There will be no calling hours. Burial at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted will be private. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019