Krochalis, Helene

Helene Soliani Krochalis died on the 11 of March 2019 at her home in Rochester, NY. She was born in Torrington, Connecticut to Geno and Marie Soliani and had three siblings: Gloria Soliani, Rico Soliani and Gene Soliani. Helene is survived by her three children and their spouses: Carleen Tarpin (Dan Tarpin), Tom Krochalis (Kathy Krochalis), Robert Krochalis (Sandra Krochalis). She was blessed with four grandsons, seven granddaughters and four great-grandsons.

She had a sense of adventure, a never-ending desire to learn, and her house was always a welcome place for family, friends and neighbors. We will all miss her dearly.

A service in her honor will be help on Saturday, 16th of March at The Well, 335 Helendale Rd., Rochester, NY at 2:30 p.m. A dinner will follow and all are welcome. Charitable donations may be made to The Well Church (335 Helendale Rd., Rochester). Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 12, 2019