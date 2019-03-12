Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
3325 Winton Road South
Rochester, NY 14623
(585) 424-3700
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
The Well
335 Helendale Rd
Rochester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Krochalis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Krochalis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helene Krochalis Obituary
Krochalis, Helene
Helene Soliani Krochalis died on the 11 of March 2019 at her home in Rochester, NY. She was born in Torrington, Connecticut to Geno and Marie Soliani and had three siblings: Gloria Soliani, Rico Soliani and Gene Soliani. Helene is survived by her three children and their spouses: Carleen Tarpin (Dan Tarpin), Tom Krochalis (Kathy Krochalis), Robert Krochalis (Sandra Krochalis). She was blessed with four grandsons, seven granddaughters and four great-grandsons.
She had a sense of adventure, a never-ending desire to learn, and her house was always a welcome place for family, friends and neighbors. We will all miss her dearly.
A service in her honor will be help on Saturday, 16th of March at The Well, 335 Helendale Rd., Rochester, NY at 2:30 p.m. A dinner will follow and all are welcome. Charitable donations may be made to The Well Church (335 Helendale Rd., Rochester). www.Miller1889.com
Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now