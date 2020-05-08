Bennett Sr., Dr. Howard Budd

Dr. Howard Budd Bennett Sr., who was among the nation's longest serving school administrators and a multiple award-winning educator whose career spanned more than 45 years, died Sunday May 3 amid dementia and while fighting coronavirus.

Born May 18, 1934, in Eatontown, N.J. Bennett was the son of Irma May (Morris) Bennett and Walter Bennett. He was predeceased by his beloved older brothers, Daniel and Walter.

Though dedicated to his career, named Connecticut Man of the Year by then Gov. Ella T. Grasso, and having influenced countless young people to continue their educations, Bennett was uniquely and boundlessly devoted to his family.

Married for 62 years to wife Joan (Scanlon), the couple lived in Westbrook, Conn. Bennett is survived by his children, Howard "Chip" B. Bennett Jr. (Janice Dru) of East Greenwich R.I.; Helen Bennett (Peter Harvey) of Orange; Maureen Bennett Green of Westbrook, Chris Bennett (Susan Robella Bennett) of Salem, Jonathan Bennett and Colin Bennett, also of Westbrook, and grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Bennett; Conor, Brenna and Kiley Harvey; Jack Green; Molly, Benjamin and Samuel Bennett; Ashley Bennett and Daisy Bennett; and great grandchild Preston.

Bennett was a U.S. Marine and a graduate of Hofstra University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees, St. Bonaventure University with his 6th year degree, and Fordham University with his Ed.d.

Bennett began his administrative career in Cementon N.Y. at age 26, going on to serve as chief school administrator or superintendent of schools in Otego, Mt. Upton, Tuxedo Park, Clymer and Cambridge N.Y. and Winsted, Conn. In Winsted he was instrumental in opening Connecticut's first alternative high school, renovation of the junior high school and other accomplishments.

An innovative educator, Bennett created "The World We Live In" program that brought nationally and internationally known speakers to his public schools, including former Vice President Humbert H. Humphrey and renowned cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, among others.

Following his public school career, Bennett was superintendent of schools of the Norwich Diocese of Connecticut, the first lay person to serve in that role, opening four schools during his tenure, founded a principal's leadership academy and pursued a case in the Connecticut courts that established the right to equal busing services, and nursing services for parochial students. The diocese is made up of Middlesex, New London, Tolland and Windham counties and Fishers Island, N.Y.

Bennett was an adjunct at St. Bonaventure, Sacred Heart University and Eastern Connecticut State University and Castleton College. He was a legal advocate for the CT Federation of Catholic School Parents and education arbitrator for Connecticut.

A Mass and celebration of Bennett's life will be held when circumstances permit.



