Maloney Funeral Home
55 Walnut Street
Winsted, CT 06098
860-379-3794
Irene May (Tracy) Patrone
Irene May (Tracy) Patrone, 93, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Winsted. Friends may call Wednesday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Maloney Funeral Home, 55 Walnut Street, prior to mass. Memorial contributions may be made to of CT, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Newington, CT 06075. To see the complete obituary, please visit
www.maloneyfuneral.com
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 5, 2019
