Houlihan, Irma Valli

Irma Valli Houlihan died peacefully at 105 years of age on Sept. 28 in Sun City Center, FL. Irma was born on Oak Avenue in Harwinton, Connecticut on January 31, 1915 to Theresa Barella Valli and Gildo Valli. By the age of 11, Irma and her dear brother, Roger, had lost both of their parents. Overcoming such early tragedy, she went on to create a large and happy family of her own. Irma is survived by her 5 children; Sheila (Jim Kreydt), Cathie Perga, Franz Ryerson (Rich), Marthe, and Jim (Chris). 8 grandchildren; Jen, Francesca, Pam, Marthe, Henry, Ben, Christopher and Corey. 6 great-grandchildren; Isabella, Juliette, Marco, Lily, Luca and Cody. Her husband, Dr. James Houlihan, her son-in-law, Andrew Perga and her brother, Roger Valli, precede her in death.

Irma was a graduate of The Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall, in Milford, Connecticut and went on to attend Regis College. She told wonderful stories of her time at Lauralton and the friends she made there.

Irma and James Houlihan, a Torrington optometrist, were married in 1938. They had a cottage built on Highland Lake in Winsted, Connecticut, while on their honeymoon. After their first daughter was born, Irma decided that the sea wall at their home was a hazard. She paddled a canoe the entire 7-mile shoreline of Highland Lake until she found the perfect waterfront for her children. Crow's Nest Cottage is still beloved and enjoyed by her family 77 years later. Irma loved Highland Lake and gathering her whole family there each summer. At the age of 90, she received The Highland Lake Watershed Association Blue Circle Award for her stewardship of the lake.

Irma was a world traveler but Italy always held the number one place in her heart. She went frequently but always remembered her first visit to the Milan Cathedral when she was four years old. When she was a young 75 she took four granddaughters back-packing through Italy for a month. She said at the time, "I could take them on a tour but they will learn so much more this way." Her last trip to Italy was at the age of 92 with 14 of her children, grandchildren and her first great-grandchild.

Irma and James moved to Kings Point, Sun City Center, Florida in 1978. Irma was a fierce bridge player and loved daily trips to the pool with their tight group of friends. She was a fun and gracious hostess, who valued being surrounded by interesting people. Irma's volunteerism was very important to her throughout her life. She was especially passionate about her work with Nearly New and the Interfaith Council of Sun City Center for over 31 years. She was the oldest parishioner at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and her faith meant a great deal to her.

Irma attributed her longevity to having a little ice cream every day. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to: The Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Blvd., S.C.C. FL 33573 or Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern CT, 332 S Main St., Torrington, CT 06790.



