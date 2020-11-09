THIBAULT, JACKQUELINE
WINSTED – Jackqueline "Jackie" Thibault, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. "Paulie" Thibault for 60 years. Born December 16, 1934 in Bridgton, Maine; the daughter of the late Shirley and Elizabeth (Allen) Frank. Jackie was a devoted homemaker always caring for her home and yard. She worked for Valerie Manor for many years. She leaves a daughter, Elizabeth (Wayne) Brooks of Hudson, NY; a son, Joseph A. (Kelly) Thibault, Jr., of Winsted; grandchildren, Paulette, Bobbie-Jo and Tiffany; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandsons. In addition to her husband, Jackie was predeceased by a son, Michael Thibault. Friends may call on Sunday, November 15, 2013 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 6 – 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Assn. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
.