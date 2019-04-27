Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dombrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dombrowski


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Dombrowski Obituary
DOMBROWSKI, JAMES
DOMBROWSKI – James Paul Dombrowski, Sr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Born June 20, 1959 in Torrington; the son of J. Alfred "Al" Dombrowski and the late Marjorie (Hall) Dombrowski. Jim worked in software engineering and quality assurance for many years. He was a graduate of The Gilbert School and earned his MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institue. He loved photography, fishing and passing the time with friends. He enjoyed sports, tailgating and coaching his children when they were young, and family vacations to Cape Cod. He is survived by his children, Emily Lomuscio and husband James of PA, James Dombrowski, Jr., of IL and Matthew Dombrowski of Taftville; grandchildren, James Francis Lomuscio, Harold Lomuscio and Johnna Lomuscio; brothers, John (Andrea), Joe (Anna), Jerry (Cathy) and Jeff (Paula); and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 5 -7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, formerly Immaculate Conception Church, New Hartford at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Winsted. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montano-Shea Funeral Home
Download Now