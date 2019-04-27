DOMBROWSKI, JAMES

DOMBROWSKI – James Paul Dombrowski, Sr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Born June 20, 1959 in Torrington; the son of J. Alfred "Al" Dombrowski and the late Marjorie (Hall) Dombrowski. Jim worked in software engineering and quality assurance for many years. He was a graduate of The Gilbert School and earned his MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institue. He loved photography, fishing and passing the time with friends. He enjoyed sports, tailgating and coaching his children when they were young, and family vacations to Cape Cod. He is survived by his children, Emily Lomuscio and husband James of PA, James Dombrowski, Jr., of IL and Matthew Dombrowski of Taftville; grandchildren, James Francis Lomuscio, Harold Lomuscio and Johnna Lomuscio; brothers, John (Andrea), Joe (Anna), Jerry (Cathy) and Jeff (Paula); and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 5 -7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, formerly Immaculate Conception Church, New Hartford at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Winsted. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com. Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary