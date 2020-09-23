ZUKAUSKAS JR., JAMES J.
Mr. James J. Zukauskas Jr., 71, of 3405 Willow Wood Road, Lauderhill, Florida, passed away peacefully at the Florida Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with his wife Catherine "Catie" (Lombardo) Zukauskas by his side.
Arrangements: Calling hours with Jim's cremains present will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Brookside Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 Benson Road, Middlebury to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 12 Ardsley Road, Waterbury for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Watertown.
For the full obituary, more info or to send an online condolence, please visit www.brooksidememorial.com