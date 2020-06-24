Jamie Webb
1965 - 2020
Webb, Jamie
Jamie Marie Dollar Webb from Burleson Texas. Jamie was born in Grand Prairie, Texas July 6, 1965. She was the daughter of Maxine and the late James Dollar. Jamie was a graduate of Northwest high school. Jamie was employed with Equitable Advisors for 36 years. Jamie is survived by her husband of 35 years Jeffrey Webb, son Travis Webb, wife Blanca, sisters Sheri Blanchette, Sharon Bond and Jill Dollar, also by many nieces and nephews. Jamie was loved by all who knew her, always had a smile and could make anyone she met laugh.
Visitation for Jamie Dollar Webb will be Friday, Jun. 26, 6-8 p.m. at Laurel Land funeral home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral will be held Saturday, Jun. 27 at 10 a.m. at Burleson Church of Christ, 1150 NW John Jones Dr., Burleson, Texas.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
JUN
27
Funeral
10:00 AM
Burleson Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
