Webb, Jamie

Jamie Marie Dollar Webb from Burleson Texas. Jamie was born in Grand Prairie, Texas July 6, 1965. She was the daughter of Maxine and the late James Dollar. Jamie was a graduate of Northwest high school. Jamie was employed with Equitable Advisors for 36 years. Jamie is survived by her husband of 35 years Jeffrey Webb, son Travis Webb, wife Blanca, sisters Sheri Blanchette, Sharon Bond and Jill Dollar, also by many nieces and nephews. Jamie was loved by all who knew her, always had a smile and could make anyone she met laugh.

Visitation for Jamie Dollar Webb will be Friday, Jun. 26, 6-8 p.m. at Laurel Land funeral home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral will be held Saturday, Jun. 27 at 10 a.m. at Burleson Church of Christ, 1150 NW John Jones Dr., Burleson, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store