Shoup, Jan
Jan Shoup died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Preceeded by her husband of 60 years Ray Shoup. Survived by sister Lucina Sekulski and husband Bill Sekulski; daughter Cathy Kane and husband Sean Kane; daughter Lynda Shoup and granddaughter Madeleine Ooka; and son David Shoup.
A memorial service will be held at the Village Church in Whitinsville, MA at 11:00 a.m. on October 5, 2019 with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019