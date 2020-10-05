1/1
Jane Campi
1933 - 2020
Campi, Jane
Jane Eleanor Campi 1932 to 2020 – (Age 88)
Mooresville, NC – wife of Adolph Campi, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Lifelong residents of Torrington, Jane and Adolph moved to Mooresville, NC to be near family. Jane loved the beach, reading, cooking for her family and her great-granddogs. Jane is survived by Adolph Campi, her husband of 68 years and three children, Cindy Audia of Florida, Debbie George and Alan Campi of North Carolina; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made to: St. Jude (stjude.org) and Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman (705 Griffith Street, Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036).

Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 5, 2020.
