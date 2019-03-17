Nilsen, Janet

Janet (Arsego) Nilsen, 72, of Derby, CT passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital and with her family by her side. At her request, services will be private and at the family's discretion.

Janet was born in Torrington, CT to Marino and Margaret (Bruno) Arsego on September 12, 1947. She was a talented graphic artist whose work fully captured her creativity, vision and whimsical personality. Janet delighted in nature, especially backyard birds and animals, and had an appreciation for all creatures. Grandma Janet was generous with her time, her affection, and her knack for food. She will always be remembered for her apple dumplings, flavorful home cooking, time spent with family and her trademark laugh.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Karl Nilsen, her daughter, Judi Nilsen-Waleski and son-in-law, Bernie of Shelton, CT, grandson David Thiery, Jr. and his wife, Ashley of Seymour, CT, and granddaughter Janett Amador and her husband, Leon "Vincent" of Tampa, FL. She also leaves two nieces, Natalie Jury (Fred) and Sharon "Sherri" Arsego (Dave Paglia), of Torrington, CT. Janet is preceded in death by her father and mother, and by her brother, Roger.

Memorial contributions may be made to Looking Glass Animal Rescue at LGARINC.org and Americans for the Arts at americansforthearts.org.

The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, CT is in care of arrangements.

