Janet (Jan) Hall Rathbun, 81, died peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020. Jan was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 5, 1938, the daughter of William and Caro Hall. A longtime resident of Norfolk and Colebrook, Connecticut, she is remembered for a life rich with deep friendships, adventures, and enduring love. Jan exemplified the adage "when something needs to be done well, ask a busy person." Her interests and passions ran wide and deep. Jan's appreciation for heritage and craftsmanship led to her professional position as the founding Director and Curator of the Hitchcock Chair Museum and years of service on the Board of the Colebrook Historical Society. Antique tools and photographs were artfully placed throughout the warm and inviting home she shared with her husband Jerome (Jerry) Rathbun, creating a sense of continuity with past, present, and future generations. Jan "walked the talk" of volunteer service and advocacy, serving on the governing Boards of the Colebrook Associates, Foothills Visiting Nurses Association, Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation and Battell Arts Foundation. She was a member of the Norfolk Library Associates and a hospice volunteer. Still, it was Jan's everyday way of being that most shaped the lives of others. The ever-present twinkle in her eyes, ready smile, and can-do spirit brought people together, creating ties that bind. Jan reaped what she sowed, reveling in friendships that crossed every type of boundary: geographic, societal, generational. Hers was a world enriched by friends both fascinating and faithful. As mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, no occasion was too small to celebrate, no momentary sadness too trivial to console. Jan was playful, known for building fairy houses and playing a fierce game of 'Hearts.' Her comforting embrace and a wisdom born of life's experience provided a compass through life's challenging times. Jan found the love of her life in Jerry Rathbun. Their eyes locked instantly; their hearts and lives intertwined. Sharing a passion for travel, they witnessed the markets of Istanbul, the polar bear migration in Manitoba, and the cobbled streets of Paris. Together, often with family, they explored dozens and dozens of countries and cultures. At home, Jan's hospitality was legendary. Delicious meals were accompanied by ample servings of laughter and joy. Jan and Jerry brought to one another peace, grace, and the courage to dare. Jan is survived by her husband Jerry Rathbun; four children and their partners Mark Fairman, Richard Fairman (Dori), Laura Fairman Waldron (Neil), Lisa Fairman (Kim Wilson); six grandchildren Patrick, Christopher, Lauren, Mia, Kelsey and Kelley; and two great-grandchildren Austin and Allison. Jan's husband Jerry, their children, and grandchildren will honor Jan's memory in a private family service at South Cemetery in Colebrook. A celebration of her life is planned for the spring. Memorial contributions can be made to the Colebrook Historical Society, the Foothills Visiting Nurse Association, or the Norfolk Lions Club Ambulance. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
