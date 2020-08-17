1/
Janice Mae Warner
1938 - 2020
Warner, Janice Mae
Janice Mae Warner, 81, of Lucy Street, Appomattox, Virgina, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
Janice was a loving wife, mother and "Neema". She supported her children and grandchildren's accomplishments through constant love and encouragement. Her greatest joy was sharing the pride she felt in her family.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles "Chuck" M. Warner; a son, Charles M. Warner, Jr. and Jonathan Shipe; two daughters, Charla M. Curtis and John, and Shauna M. Parsons and Bob; five grandchildren, Jonathan M. Curtis, Olivia M. Clark and Joshua, Rachel M. Vaughan and Alex, Jared M. Curtis, and Natasha B. Parsons; and a great-granddaughter, Penelope M. Clark.
Born in Torrington, Connecticut, on December 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Mary Belle O'Dell and Clarence Maynard Newton. She was preceded in death by a sister, Clarice Ann Newton.
Janice was a member of the Evergreen Ruritan Club, an accomplished knitter, and enjoyed participating in the Lunch Buddy program at Appomattox Primary School.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Evergreen Ruritan Club, PO Box 51, Evergreen, VA 23939.
A private family celebration of life service will be held. The family will receive friends at the Evergreen Ruritan Club from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Evergreen Ruritan Club
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Dear Chuck and Family,
Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Praying for your comfort, peace and strength.
Archie, Carolyn, Sierra Crockett
August 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Charla and family. I know she will be missed.
Kathryn Nash
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, love you all. Will be praying for peace and comfort.
Louise Curtis
Friend
August 16, 2020
May all your precious memories bring you comfort, joy, and peace in the days ahead. Keeping you all in prayer!
Debbie Elliott
Friend
August 15, 2020
I can't think of a nicer person. Always fun to talk with. Always a smile. Rest in Peace. You will be missed by all.
Doc & Cathy Daniels
Friend
August 15, 2020
What a wonderful photo. It captures her essence. I am so sorry for your loss. I hope you can peace knowing all her suffering is over. Heaven just received a beautiful soul
Wanda Williams
Friend
