Warner, Janice Mae
Janice Mae Warner, 81, of Lucy Street, Appomattox, Virgina, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
Janice was a loving wife, mother and "Neema". She supported her children and grandchildren's accomplishments through constant love and encouragement. Her greatest joy was sharing the pride she felt in her family.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles "Chuck" M. Warner; a son, Charles M. Warner, Jr. and Jonathan Shipe; two daughters, Charla M. Curtis and John, and Shauna M. Parsons and Bob; five grandchildren, Jonathan M. Curtis, Olivia M. Clark and Joshua, Rachel M. Vaughan and Alex, Jared M. Curtis, and Natasha B. Parsons; and a great-granddaughter, Penelope M. Clark.
Born in Torrington, Connecticut, on December 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Mary Belle O'Dell and Clarence Maynard Newton. She was preceded in death by a sister, Clarice Ann Newton.
Janice was a member of the Evergreen Ruritan Club, an accomplished knitter, and enjoyed participating in the Lunch Buddy program at Appomattox Primary School.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Evergreen Ruritan Club, PO Box 51, Evergreen, VA 23939.
A private family celebration of life service will be held. The family will receive friends at the Evergreen Ruritan Club from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com