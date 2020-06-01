Jeanette Rylander
Rylander, Jeanette
Jeanette P. Rylander passed away on May 31, 2020 in Roseland, FL. She was the wife of the late Robert "Bobby" Rylander. She was "mom" to Mick, Jim, Steve, Rich, Jody, and Robbie and "Nana" to her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Harvie Peet, Barbara Nelson and Arnie Peet and "Aunt Jeanette" to her many nieces and nephews. Jeanette loved her years as a librarian at The Torrington Library. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington CT 06790.
Burial will be private.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 1, 2020.
