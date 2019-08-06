|
|
Thrall, John
John Thrall, 90, of St. Johns, FL, died Monday (July 15, 2019) at Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Jacksonville, Florida after a short illness. John formerly resided in Harwinton, CT for 87 years of his life, and while he enjoyed Florida, his heart was always close to his home in Harwinton, CT. John was born May 22, 1929, in Torrington, CT, son of the late Albert and Mae (Crowe) Thrall. John was one of seven children (Isabel Davis, Virginia Barber, Albert Thrall, Janet Maro, Beulah Gartner, Barbara Reis) who all stayed close over the years enjoying picnics on the holidays, playing cards on Sunday nights, and Christmas with family. After high school graduation, John was employed by The Torrington Company for 44 years, retiring in 1991 while also serving as Tax Collector for the Town of Harwinton from 1963 to 2009. He served our country in the US Army having been called to active duty during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. John was a member of the Harwinton Congregational Church for over 50 years and regularly attended service often sitting in the same spot each week with different members of his church family. John was predeceased by his wife, Jane (Weingart) Thrall, and all of his family members. John is survived by two sons, Jonathan S. Thrall of Torrington; Peter J. Thrall of St Johns, FL; daughter, Nancy J. Thrall of Torrington, and her husband, Lawrence Woodin, five grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Derek, Mercedes, Mallory, Spencer, and a great-granddaughter, Allie. Burial in West Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Harwinton Congregational Church Book of Remembrance.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019