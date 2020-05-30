Jordan Cumba
Cumba, Jordan
Jordan Wiley Barlow Cumba passed suddenly on May 23, 2020. He was born in Torrington, CT to Jennifer Branche and the late Barlow Cumba on June 23, 1998. He was raised by Jennifer's parents and is survived by his mother and sisters. He also was greatly loved by his aunt and uncle, godparents, his father's family and multiple friends.
On June 23, 2020, there will be a celebration of Jordan's life at his residence at Georgetown Apartments at 2:00p.m.

Published in Register Citizen on May 30, 2020.
