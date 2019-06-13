Audia Sr., Joseph

Joseph Audia Sr., 93, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Constance "Connie" Audia who passed on May 17, 2013. Joe was born in Torrington, CT on May 21, 1926 and was a WWII Navy veteran. Joe was the son of the late Anthony Audia and Helena (Fador) (Audia) Miller. Besides his parents and wife, Joe was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and John and a sister Shirley Perry; and 3 granddaughters Jennifer, Tracy and Kelly. Joe is survived by his sons Richard and his wife Ann of Alfred, Maine. Joseph Jr. and his wife Kathy of Torrington, Craig and his wife Jody of Winsted, and daughter Donna Cyr of Thousand Oaks, California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. The memorial service will be held on August 2nd at St. Joseph Church, Oak St., Winsted, CT. A Military service and burial with be held at St. Francis Cemetery on South Main St., Torrington, CT. Published in Register Citizen on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary