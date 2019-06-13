Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Audia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Audia Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Audia Sr. Obituary
Audia Sr., Joseph
Joseph Audia Sr., 93, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Constance "Connie" Audia who passed on May 17, 2013. Joe was born in Torrington, CT on May 21, 1926 and was a WWII Navy veteran. Joe was the son of the late Anthony Audia and Helena (Fador) (Audia) Miller. Besides his parents and wife, Joe was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and John and a sister Shirley Perry; and 3 granddaughters Jennifer, Tracy and Kelly. Joe is survived by his sons Richard and his wife Ann of Alfred, Maine. Joseph Jr. and his wife Kathy of Torrington, Craig and his wife Jody of Winsted, and daughter Donna Cyr of Thousand Oaks, California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. The memorial service will be held on August 2nd at St. Joseph Church, Oak St., Winsted, CT. A Military service and burial with be held at St. Francis Cemetery on South Main St., Torrington, CT.
Published in Register Citizen on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.