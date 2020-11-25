1/
Joseph Bardino Sr.
1919 - 2020
BARDINO, SR, JOSEPH
WINSTED - Joseph Bardino, Sr., 100, passed away on November 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Virginia Frances Bardino for 75 years. Born December 23, 1919 in Winsted, CT; the son of the late Jerry and Jenny (DiGiovanni) Bardino. Joe was a lifelong resident of Winsted and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WW II as a Staff Sgt. for 3 years in India and Burma. He was employed at Hudson Wire for 32 years, Sterling Engineering for 5 years and worked at his son's business Wholesale Auto with his son for 20 years. He was a diehard NY Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball fan. He leaves a son, Joseph Bardino, Jr., two daughters, Judy Case and Dianne Piette; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and a brother, John Bardino. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony Bardino, Angelo Bardino, Jeannette Hudson and Rose Lamberto. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church at 11 a.m.; following CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required and the church will be allowing 100 people maximum. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph's Church. Visit an online guestbook at www.montano-shea.com.

Published in Register Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
