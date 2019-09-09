|
BEADLE, JOSEPH
WINSTED – Joseph M. Beadle, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Joan A. Beadle for 51 years. Born May 7, 1942 in Baltimore; the son of the late William and Frances (Dauchey) Beadle. Joe worked at Hutton Brothers in the early 60's before working at Scasco Fuel for 45 years. He was a dedicated member of Union Hose #1 in Winsted serving as Captain for many years. He also served as Scout Master for the Boy Scouts for numerous years. Joe loved his family, was a talented woodworker and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his cherished children, Joseph W. Beadle and wife Karen of Winsted, Robert O. Beadle and wife Beth of Enfield and Cheryl A. Arnold and husband Jonathan of Goshen; four beloved grandchildren, Kaitlin Beadle, Sarah Escarcega and husband Gerardo, Connor Arnold and Chloe Arnold; and a sister, Mary Yorker. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, William Beadle. Friends may call on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 2 – 4 PM with a funeral service at 4 PM. Burial will follow at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019