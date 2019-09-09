Home

Joseph Machowski

Joseph Machowski Obituary
Machowski, Joseph
Joseph S. Machowski, of Marlborough, NH age 77, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on August 29, 2019, following a sudden illness.
Joe married Neloma Last on June 30, 1962 and was widowed on April 14, 2005 at her time of death.
Joe is survived by his nine children, Joseph C. Machowski (Karrie) of Winsted; Melanie Oja (Glenn) of Marlborough, NH; Karen Machowski, of Niagara Falls, NY; Barbara Gonzalez (Ricardo) of Weston, FL; Brian Machowski (Julie) of Winsted, CT; Linda Machowski of Winsted, CT; Lena Didier (Slade) of Summerville, SC; Jaime Romero of Winsted, CT; and Jennifer Rodriguez of Layton, UT. He is also survived by his brother, Neil Machowski (Polly) of Utica, MS. He also survived by 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 109 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) in Swanzey, NH 03466.
Published in Register Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
