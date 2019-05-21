|
|
Bernier, Josephine
Torrington - Josephine B. Bernier, 99, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, Torrington.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home. View a complete obituary at www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on May 22, 2019