Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
160 Main St.
Torrington, CT
Josephine Bernier


Josephine Bernier Obituary
Bernier, Josephine
Torrington - Josephine B. Bernier, 99, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, Torrington.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home. View a complete obituary at www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on May 22, 2019
