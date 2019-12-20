|
LAFFERTY, JOYCE
WINSTED – Joyce B. Lafferty, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Francis E. Lafferty. Born July 7, 1934 in Waterbury, the daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn (Parker) Butler. Joyce owned and operated a successful real estate business with her husband and also worked at Coldwell Banker. She lived in Watertown before retiring to Winsted and Boynton Beach, Florida. She enjoyed spending the winters at Tropical Breeze Estates in Florida. She is survived by three sons, Gregory F. Lafferty and wife Angela of Wolcott, Douglas F. Lafferty of Naugatuck and Matthew Lafferty and wife Wendy of Goshen; daughter, Linda J. Cerruto of Torrington; sister, Gail Seaman and husband Bob of Southington; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Oris. Graveside services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
