Polio, Judith D.

Polio, Judith D., BSN-C, February 11, age 81, Brewster, MA. After many years of living with Alzheimer's disease Judie went to be with her late son J. Michael and daughter Carol Ann. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles (Skip). She leaves behind her daughters, Beth Polio of Brewster, who cared for her for the last 6 years of her life, and Charlene Polio of East Lansing, MI, a granddaughter Sara Heins (Patrick Nadeau) and two great-grandchildren Samuel and Maya Nadeau, all of Pittsburgh. In addition, she leaves her niece, Juliette Shellman of Kennsington, CT and a nephew, Richard Shellman of Tarrifville, CT.

Judie was born and raised in Torrington, CT. She was the daughter of two factory workers, Lucy and Henry Ducotey, and she and her sister, the late Dolores Shellman, were the first in her family to attend college. She was a very proud 1959 graduate of the UCONN School of Nursing and had an advanced certificate of nursing in geriatric care.

Up until her retirement in 1998, she was employed by Masonicare in Wallingford, CT in their Nursing Education Department. She cared deeply about the nurses aides she trained and developed a career ladder program for them that won national recognition.

After marriage, she lived in Hamden CT over 35 years. When she was younger, she liked to stay in her comfort zone, but consented to a short-term move to St. Paul, MN. She struggled a bit with the tornado warnings and cold, but gradually expanded her experiences as she aged. In 1988, after some arm-twisting, she and Skip traveled to visit their daughter in China, where she slept in youth hostels and traveled on questionable boats and trains.

Judie loved the Cape and was able to fulfill her dream of retiring there. She had an active life on the Cape creating and participating in numerous activities with her newfound parish family at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Harwich. She knew every hiking trail on the Cape and led a walking group for many years.

Judie stayed busy with a range of hobbies over the years including crocheting, cross-stitching, and tolE-painting among others. Although she could not bake a pie, she enjoyed cooking. Her Italian Easter pie and pineapple sour-cream cake were legendary. She loved to talk and sing to her cats, which over the years included Snoopy, Oscar, Phooey, Missy, Guacamole, and the most beloved Cleo.

A memorial service for Judie will be held on her birthday, Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 310 Route 137, Harwich, MA 02645 with interment in the church's Memorial Garden Columbarium to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judie's memory may be made to The Memorial Garden Committee of St. Peter's. Published in The New Haven Register & Register Citizen on Feb. 18, 2019