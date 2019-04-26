Jones, Judith

Judith Tassinari Bronson Jones died peacefully on April 23, 2019 with loved ones by her side. She was 80. Born January 28, 1939, to Harold and Mildred (Baker) Tassinari, Judy grew up in Farmington but lived for much of her adult life in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut where she was very actively involved in town affairs. After retiring as Parish Administrator from Trinity Church, Torrington, Judy worked as Head Elections Moderator for the Town of New Hartford. She was also a Mentor for the Ann Antolini School, a United Way Volunteer, and a devoted member of St. John's Church, Pine Meadow, where she served on many committees including the Vestry. More than anything else in the world, Judy loved her family. She was devoted to her daughters and grandchildren and nothing made her happier than to spend time with them. Affectionately known to her loved ones as, "Nuni," Judy was a caring and compassionate mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was most content when sitting at the lake soaking up the sunshine. Other favorite pastimes were traveling with her "besties" also known as The Ladies Guild. Judy was a crossword puzzle solver extraordinaire and an avid reader. She loved to entertain and was truly in her element when hosting holiday parties for family and friends. Judy is survived by her daughters Susan Fergusson and husband Brian of New Hartford, Karen Vibert and husband Marty of Bristol and Catherine Robayo of Torrington; her grandchildren Ian Fergusson, Adam Fergusson, Andrew Vibert, Milli Vibert, Jessie Robayo; her brother Robin Tassinari and wife Anne (O'Leary) of Spencertown, NY; sister-in-law Nancy Baron; several nieces and nephews, and many friends, especially JoAnn Ryan, Fred Thorne, Mare Fiorello, Leslie Ward, Jane Jacowitz and all her Farmington High School buddies. Judy's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Hartford Hospital for their unwavering kindness and support. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John's Church, 51 Church Street, New Hartford. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the church from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friendly Hands Food Bank, 50 King Street, Torrington, CT 06790. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Judy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.