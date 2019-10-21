Home

Karen "Kari" Bauer

Bauer, Karen "Kari"
Karen "Kari" (George) Bauer, of Harwinton, CT died October 19, 2019. Kari was born on March 2, 1940, in Torrington, CT, the only child of the late George M. and Lillian (Stevens) George.
Kari taught grade school in the New Haven School System, managed a cooking school, The Cookery in Woodbury, CT and taught cooking classes at The Silo in New Milford, CT. She and Hans owned the Litchfield Wine Merchant on the Green, established the Litchfield Hills Tasters, and Kari was also active in real estate in Litchfield.
Survivors include her husband Hans Bauer and an aunt, Virginia Macol of Miami, Florida.
For a complete obituary, visit www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019
