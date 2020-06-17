Katherine Bailey
1939 - 2020
Bailey, Katherine
Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Mrs. Katherine R. Bailey, 81, wife of Mr. Thomas C. Bailey.
Kati attended The Sanctuary church, she was known to always put others first. A loyal wife, mother and friend who loved her family deeply.
Family members in addition to her husband include her children: Joseph Molone (Kay), Dorene Shaia, Tamara Bell (Mark), Amy Crabtree (David); 4 grandchildren; brothers: Adolph Derwitsch, Paul Derwitsch; and sister: Rose Reder. Kati was preceded in death by her daughter: Lisa Grondin; and five brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Sanctuary with Pastor Bryan Cockrell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 841 Christian Rd., McCormick, SC 29835.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Sanctuary church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
