Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bantam Firehouse

Katherine Higgins of Bantam, CT died peacefully on March 18. She was preceded in death by Jerome "Skip" Higgins, parents James and Carrie MacKenzie and 17 of her brothers and sisters. Katherine is survived by her children, Pauline (Lonnie) Nicol and grandchildren Bryant and Julie, great-grandchildren Alexandra and McKenna Jancewicz; Margaret (Ambrose, beloved son-in-law) Healey; Thomas (Kathy) and granddaughters, Katie, Sarah and Kimberly; Ronald and Randall Higgins.

"Kackie", as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Millinocket, ME in 1927. One of 19 children, she moved to Bantam in 1944 where she met and married "Skip" Higgins and started her family. Kackie worked many jobs outside the home retiring from the Torrington Company in 1989. Shortly thereafter, she moved back to Millinocket, Maine. Although, she enjoyed the time spent with her brothers and sisters in Maine. She greatly missed her family and friends and so after the birth of granddaughter, Katie, she moved back to Bantam.

Kackie had a "heart of gold" which exemplified everything about her. She was always willing to lend a hand to family, friends and even strangers. Her door was always open to anyone who needed a safe haven and the tea pot was always full.

Kackie was an incredibly hard working and a very funny person. She was known for her long list of jokes! You could count on her to keep her beloved nieces and nephews laughing as she regaled them with her story telling.

She loved all babies and young children and was known as a great babysitter for many young people in Bantam. Although she never drove, she thought nothing of walking her children to Goshen to visit her sister Sylvia! After moving to Bantam Village, she still walked to the coffee shop every morning for her coffee and doughnut! In 1976, Kackie and her friend, Lynn Willis, got the idea to paint the Trumbull St. Bridge red, white and blue, and by gosh, they did it!

So, to the feisty young girl who once chased a bear out of the potato field to get a fur coat!; we say goodbye! Your passing has left a huge void in our hearts and your generosity will never be forgotten.

Please join her family and friends in celebrating Kackie's life at the Bantam Firehouse 1:00 to 4:00 PM on April 14th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kackie's honor to the Bantam Firehouse or to The Little Guild animal shelter in Cornwall. Bring your stories to share.

