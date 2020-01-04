|
Baxter, Kathleen
Kathleen Marjorie Baxter, 64, of Torrington, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born May 12, 1955 in Hartford, daughter of the late Richard Warner and Marjorie Celia (Marhefki) Baxter and had grew up in New Hartford prior to moving to Torrington. She was in the Finance department of Sodexho Healthcare Services for many years. Kathleen was a member of the "Original" Twilight Cruisers of Torrington. She enjoyed gardening, NASCAR and her cat "Kitty".
She is survived by her sister, Doreen Stevens of Canton, CT; her nieces, Brandis Peterson of Portland, ME and Shannan Godin of Bangor ME. She is also survived by three great nieces; Anastasia, Elyse & Abigail; cousins Bobby Baxter & Cheryl Williams of CT.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 5, 2020