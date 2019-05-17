Register Citizen Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Kathleen Cook
Liturgy
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
310 Westfield St.
Middletown, CT
Kathleen "Kathy" Cook

Kathleen "Kathy" Cook Obituary
Cook, Kathleen "Kathy"
Kathleen "Kathy" Cook, 57, of New Britain, formerly of Middletown, passed away after a short illness, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Kathy was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Matthew Cook, Sr. and Catherine (Gallagher) Cook. She was a senior systems analyst with ESPN. Known for her sharp wit and beautiful voice, she was active with various theatre groups throughout the state as an actress and singer. She was also an avid gardener and Rosarian. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Cook of New Britain, her beloved Bindi (an incredibly pampered Shih Tzu), a long line of cousins, extended family and friends. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Monday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the and the ASPCA. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Register Citizen on May 18, 2019
