Shine, Kathleen O'Hara
Kathleen O'Hara Shine, wife of John F. Shine, age 81, died on February 21,2020 after a long struggle with dementia. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Charles and Eva (Ruth) O'Hara, and sister of Eugene O'Hara deceased and Ruth Ann O'Hara Cerino (Matthew) of Fort Myers, Florida. Kathy is survived by her husband, John, and her son, John M. (Julie) of Dunedin, Florida, and her daughters Kathleen Shine Levenston (Brian,) of Richmond Virginia, and Maura Shine Rudolph (James) of Walpole, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, John W and Sydney Shine of Dunedin, Florida, Simon Levenston, of Richmond, Virginia, and Luke, Allison, and Erin Rudolph of Walpole, MA.
Kathy graduated from Nazareth College in Pittsford, New York, in 1960 with a BS in Art Education. She worked as an art teacher at the Junior High level in New Haven and at the elementary school level in North Haven. She left teaching to raise her three children and returned to the work force in banking serving as a teller and loan officer in Connecticut, and New York for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Junior Women's League, Catholic Charity League and a Dame of the Order of Malta, a lay Catholic Order serving the sick and the poor. She is a communicant of St Edward the Confessor Parish in Medfield.
Friends and relatives may call at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole, MA on Sunday March 1 from 2:00 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on _Monday March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring Street, Medfield, MA 02052. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Malta Human Services Foundation, 1011 First Avenue, Suite 1350L, New York, New York, 10022 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379.
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020