Kay (Kathleen Frances Simmons) Simmons of Palm Coast, FL and lifetime resident of Winsted, CT passed peacefully on April 19, 2019 surrounded by her family following a heroic six-year battle with cancer. Kay has now moved on to be with her one true love, George (Lefty) Simmons, and all of those dear friends and family that have passed on before.

Born August 13, 1933 in Winsted, the only child of Domnick and Gladys (Bradbury) Nulty, Kay graduated from the Gilbert School in 1952. Kay and her husband George were married in Millbrook, NY in April of 1953 and resided on Meadow Street until the 1955 flood. They eventually moved to Shore Drive in 1958 where Kay resided until her move to Florida in 2013. Over the years, Kay worked primarily as a bookkeeper for a number of local banks and businesses in Winsted, finishing her career as the Town's Assistant Tax Collector. Her favorite things centered on being with her family at the Cape or in Rhode Island in the summers and spending the winter months in Florida. Along with spending time with her family, her Red Sox and the UConn Women, Kay loved nothing so much as a good day at the beach topped off with a glass of wine at sunset with family and friends.

Kay is survived by her three children; Jim and Sarah Simmons of Colebrook, CT; Laurie and Gary Whiting of Palm Coast, FL; and Bob and Terry Simmons of Winchester Center, CT. Kay was blessed with six loving Grandchildren: Bobbi-Jo (Whiting) West of Ellington, CT; James Whiting of Harwinton, CT; Bret Simmons of Spencer, IN; Matthew Whiting of Port Orange, FL; Dana Simmons of Chandler, AZ; Thomas Simmons of Winchester, CT; and Sean Simmons of West Boylston, MA. Her nine great grandchildren Elizabeth Phelps, Garrett Phelps & Emma West; Taylor & Tylar Whiting; Cassie & Alex Simmons and Isabella & William Whiting were the joy of her life. Kay is also survived by her dear Sister-in-Law, Marjorie Simmons of Torrington.

A celebration of Kay's life for her Florida family and friends will be held in the chapel at AdventHealth Hospital at 60 Memorial Medical Parkway in Palm Coast on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 3:00 p.m., there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at the Winchester Center Congregational Church on Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a brief internment ceremony at the Winchester Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations are made to the Winchester Center Congregational Church, PO Box 200, Winchester Center, CT 06094 or to the Winsted Area Ambulance Association, PO Box 56, Winsted, CT 06098. Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 21, 2019