Kathleen Wald Obituary
Wald, Kathleen
Torrington - Kathleen M. "Kay" Wald, 93, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, Torrington. She was the beloved wife of the late Elmer S. Wald.
Mrs. Wald was born in Norwalk on May 15, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel (Hess) Hodge, and had been a Torrington resident since 1951. Kay was a retired administrative assistant with the Torrington Company, retiring with 30 years of service. She had been a member and past president of the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered often at the hospital. Mrs. Wald also volunteered with the American Red Cross. She was a past Noble Grand of Our Sisters Rebekah Lodge #55 and was a member of the Board of Corporators at Brooker Memorial.
Survivors include a son, Robert D. Wald of Winsted; a daughter, Janis W. McCann of New Hartford; two sisters, Delores H. Ready and Lorine M. Hodge, both of Brookfield; three grandchildren, Amber P. Jahr of Torrington, Timothy J. McCann of MD, and Gregory McCann of FL; five great-grandchildren, Gleb, Maycee, Elsa, Kelton, and Calla McCann, and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wald was predeceased by three brothers, William J. Hodge, Joseph Hodge, and Richard A. Hodge.
Funeral services will be held privately, with burial to follow in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary, 540 Litchfield St., Torrington, CT 06790 or the Trinity Episcopal Church Book of Remembrance, 220 Prospect St., Torrington, CT 06790.
To offer an online condolence, please visit gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 22, 2020
