Dear Ken:



You have left your brother and I with an immense gap. We were looking forward to sharing so much more with you. You were truly one of a kind, and you left an impression on everyone you met. I truly wish that the circumstances would be different, and that we were instead celebrating some special occasion with one of your strong hugs! Rest in peace and hope to see you on the other side.



With love,



Your sister in law

Iriana Sosnowski

Family