Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
152 Litchfield St.
Torrington, CT
Kim D. Sikora


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kim D. Sikora Obituary
Sikora, Kim D.
Torrington, CT - Kim D. Sikora, 56, passed away Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at C.H. Hospital after a long battle with various cancers.
Kim was born June 20, 1962 in Torrington. Daughter of the late William G. Sikora and late Joyce D. (Ostrander) Sikora. Kim was a lifelong resident of Torrington and Goshen, and a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Kim graduated high school with honors before starting work at McCoy printing, and years at Nodines smokehouse. Her later years included Carbones market, and a painting career until retiring due to illness. She enjoyed life, family, friends and was a true fighter until the end. Kim loved animals, the outdoors and always helping others. Kims survivors include brother William P. Sikora and wife Desaree, (Torrington) sister Diane Sikora (Morris), two aunts Dorris Tokarz and Barbara Westner (Torrington) and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, any donations may be made to the . A celebration of life will be held at Knights of Columbus, 152 Litchfield St., Torrington on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Published in Register Citizen from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
