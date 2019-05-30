Gustafson, Kirby

Kirby Wells Gustafson died at Valerie Manor in Torrington on May 29 after a short illness. He was born on August 25, 1966 in Winsted to Jayne and Ralph Gustafson.

A lifelong resident of Winsted, Kirby, affectionately known to family and friends as Bubba had an analytical mind and was exceptionally mechanically inclined. He enjoyed his tractor, motorcycles, ATV, and working with machinery of all types. He was a skilled heavy equipment operator and woodworker. Bubba had high standards in everything he did and he was tough on himself. He was a loving son and brother and for the last 13 years a devoted caregiver to his dear mother, Jayne. He is survived by his mother, Jayne, brothers Garth (Myrna), Kirk (Sher), and sister Lynn Winn (Paul).

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. The family wishes to thank the staff at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Valerie Manor for their compassionate care.