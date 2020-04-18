|
|
Nandori, Laszlo
Laszlo V. Nandori, 74, of Norwalk, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sharon Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Susan R. (Szabo) Nandori. Laszlo was born April 10, 1946 in Gyoma, Hungary, son of the late Laszlo Nandori Sr. and Roza Marjai.
Laszlo worked endless hours creating beautiful stone structures and custom homes for many in Fairfield County. His meticulous work has been done on the homes of Keith Richards, Loretta Swit, Ace Frehley, Michael Bolton, Frank and Kathy Lee Gifford, and J.P. Morgan Jr. to name a few.
He loved to spend his days off fishing and clamming the shores of Connecticut, tending his beautiful garden of vegetables and flowers, and making fresh sausage, prosciutto and salami. Laszlo enjoyed his Scotch, Heineken, and most especially his time spent with family. Laszlo taught his children "No one can take away your honor, integrity, morals or ethics unless you personally give them away yourself." He will be immensely missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Besides his loving wife Susan, left to honor his memory and legacy are his children Maria Nandori Kocsis and husband Bertalan of Norwalk; Erno Laszlo Nandori and fiancé Michelle Batista of Canton; and Susan C. Nandori DeRosa and fiancé Kevin Bock of Seymour; his twelve grandchildren; Trey Laszlo Nandori, Chantal Nandori, Amber Nandori, Phoenix Nandori, Skye Nandori, Dakota Nandori, Gary DeRosa Jr, Samantha DeRosa, Austin DeRosa, Brooklynne A. Bock, Nicolett Kocsis, Kristina Kocsis; and great grandchildren, Kai D. Nandori Jasinski, Meelah Nandori Creer and Jaden Murrieta Kocsis. He also leaves behind his siblings Roza Nandori Tolvj and Erzebet Laskai.
Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, all services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Laszlo will be laid to rest with a private graveside service on April 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck. Per current CDC COVID-19 regulations and precautions only five immediate family members will be allowed at gravesite. All other mourners are asked to remain in their vehicles. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Nandori family during this difficult time. For directions and online condolences please visit www.prospectmemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Anthony's Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect, CT 06712 to help those in need of support during this COVID-19 Pandemic.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 19, 2020