Register Citizen Obituaries
Lawrence Williams


1928 - 2020
Lawrence Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, LAWRENCE
WEST HARTLAND – Lawrence Ruben Williams, 91, passed away on January 3, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Momoyo "Peachy" (Ogata) Williams and the late Teresa (Janik) Williams. Born July 19, 1928 in Canaan, NH; the son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Whittemore) Williams. Larry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from BHS-Torin after many years of employment. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and watching car races. He was also a coin collector. He is survived by his son, Larry Williams of Riverton and daughter Patricia Osborne of Tolland, MA; siblings, Robert, Glen, Paul, Kenny, Sharon, Virginia, Ramona and Genevieve; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Charles T. Williams and siblings, Ralph, Roger, Gordon, Judy and Rebecca. Graveside services will be held at West Hartland Center Cemetery in the spring at a time to be announced with full Military Honors. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 7, 2020
