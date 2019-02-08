Altieri, Lida

Lida Altieri passed away at the age of 94, after a brief illness. Lida was the wife of Camillo (Charles) Altieri for 71 years. Born in Litchfield, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Augusto and Zelinda (Montesi) Luzi, she had been a resident of Bantam, Connecticut for 66 years before moving with her husband to Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1990, and to San Jose, California in 2015.

Prior to her retirement in 1986, she had been employed in the office of the UOP Aerospace Division for 30 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church of Bantam and the Holy Cross Church of Las Cruces.

She is survived by one son, John (Gillian); two daughters, Paula and Linda (Peter); a sister Aveline O'Dell; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Reno Luzi. Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 8, 2019