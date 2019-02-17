Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
860-379-2897
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
3 Church St North
New Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Rogers


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian Rogers Obituary
Rogers , Lillian
NEW HARTFORD - Lillian D. Rogers, 86, beloved wife of the late Norman E. Rogers, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Cherry Brook Healthcare Center in Canton. She was born in Southington on March 26, 1932, daughter of the late Martin and Freda (Lafreniere) Delaney. She moved to New Hartford at the age of seven and attended local schools. She was devoted to her husband and family. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women and the New Hartford Homemakers. She is survived by two sons, Norman (Nancy) of New Hartford and James ( Lori) of Colebrook; a daughter Peggy Shanahan (Michael) of Harwinton; nine grandchildren, Susan O'Neill of Clarendon Hills, IL, Erin Kasik (Christopher) of New Hartford, Carolyn Bargoot (Albert) of Wayland, MA , Kathryn Rafter (Robert) of Wayne, PA, W. Michael Shanahan, Jr. (Jessica) of Spencertown, NY, Bridie Allen (Casey) of Plantsville, Mary Manion (Thomas) of Middlebury, VT, Jennie Latham (Cody) of Madisonville, TX and James Rogers Jr. of Cambridge, MA. She also leaves 19 great grandchildren. She is survived by her youngest sister, Patricia Kelley of Winsted. She was predeceased by her great grandchild, Molly Kasik, and by her brothers William and John Delaney and two sisters, Elizabeth Powe and Mary Parrott. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at noon at Our Lady of Hope Parish, (formerly Immaculate Conception Church), 3 Church St North, New Hartford. Burial will be held at Village Cemetery, New Hartford in the spring. There are no calling hours. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. The family extends its heartfelt thanks for the kind and compassionate care provided by Amy's Angels, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Litchfield Woods and Cherry Brook Healthcare throughout Mom's final year of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Licia and Mason Beekley Community Library, P.O. Box 247, New Hartford CT 06057. For information and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montano-Shea Funeral Home
Download Now