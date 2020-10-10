1/
Linda Ann Miller
Miller, Linda Ann
Linda Ann (Butler) Miller, 63, of Winsted, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born October 4, 1956 in Hartford, daughter of Edward Butler of Avon and the late Nancy Butler. She was a graduate of Avon High School and was a caretaker for many years. Linda was a member of the Collinsville Women's Auxiliary. She loved listening to her favorite music, enjoyed going to Old Orchard Beach in Maine, had a love for lighthouses.
In addition to her father Edward, she is survived by her two sons, Steve Miller of San Diego, CA and Max Miller of Norfolk; her two brothers, Kyle Butler of Orlando, FL and Steve Butler of Fort Myers, FL and a nephew, Brandon Butler.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue in West Hartford. Please visit Linda's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 10, 2020.
