Carroll, Lois
Lois Carroll, of Canton, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was an avid gardener that was reflected in her stunning gardens. She leaves behind her children, Michele Docimo and husband Scott of Jacksonville, NC, Cheryl Grey and husband Ron of Hudson, NY, John Carroll of Torrington, Burton Carroll of Torrington, grandchildren, James Bascetta and Chris Bascetta of Torrington, Jeffrey Bascetta of Georgia, Dwayne Grondin of Bridgeport, Wilbur Goodwin and his wife Sharon of Florida, Jason Bazzano of Torrington, Brianne K. Montgomery Cook of New York, and her sister, Dorthy Sullivan of Bristol. Burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Lois Carroll, of Canton, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was an avid gardener that was reflected in her stunning gardens. She leaves behind her children, Michele Docimo and husband Scott of Jacksonville, NC, Cheryl Grey and husband Ron of Hudson, NY, John Carroll of Torrington, Burton Carroll of Torrington, grandchildren, James Bascetta and Chris Bascetta of Torrington, Jeffrey Bascetta of Georgia, Dwayne Grondin of Bridgeport, Wilbur Goodwin and his wife Sharon of Florida, Jason Bazzano of Torrington, Brianne K. Montgomery Cook of New York, and her sister, Dorthy Sullivan of Bristol. Burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on May 29, 2020.